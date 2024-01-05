Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Shares Down 3.4%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.54. 404,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 330,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

