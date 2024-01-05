MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Down 4.8%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 827,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 854,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.52% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

