Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 202,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 122,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$193.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Stories

