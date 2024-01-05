Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1.4%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Unisync Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.47.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

