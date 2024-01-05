IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0%

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.53. 44,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.