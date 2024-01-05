STAG Industrial’s (STAG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

