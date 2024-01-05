Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $570.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

