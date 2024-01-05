Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.
Park Aerospace Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
