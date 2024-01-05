Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

OZK stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

