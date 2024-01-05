Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $521.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

