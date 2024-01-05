Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $49.83 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

