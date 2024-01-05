Bank of America Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Neutral

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE CRC opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in California Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,820,000 after buying an additional 108,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in California Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

