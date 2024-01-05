UBS Group Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Neutral

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

