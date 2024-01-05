SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

