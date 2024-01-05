Envista (NYSE:NVST) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Envista stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

