Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.60 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

