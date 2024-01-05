Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $51.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $59,714,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.