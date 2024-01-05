FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $3,445.65 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.21823746 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,223.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

