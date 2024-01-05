ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $879,724.38 and approximately $151.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,875.65 or 0.99890223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011470 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010669 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00207116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000009 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $126.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

