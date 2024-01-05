Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

