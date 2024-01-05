Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

