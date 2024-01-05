Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

