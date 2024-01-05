GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,078 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 139,406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after buying an additional 3,689,663 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.35.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

