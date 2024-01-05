Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

