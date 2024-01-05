Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 66,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

