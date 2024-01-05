LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

