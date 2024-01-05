LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Dividend History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.