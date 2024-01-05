Casper 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.39 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Casper has a market cap of $620.60 million and $14.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,282,128,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,677,437,015 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,281,334,137 with 11,676,681,738 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0522816 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,408,742.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

