Hermez Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,340.57 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00008721 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $139.88 million and $15,340.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,946.76 or 1.00103287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010691 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00204689 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83358847 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,239.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.