Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.72. 1,009,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,258,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,560,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

