Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 4,786,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,139,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

