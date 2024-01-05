Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 697,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,896,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

