Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 5.1%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $311.83 and last traded at $311.86. 80,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 190,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.