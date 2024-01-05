Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.17

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.17 and last traded at $153.57, with a volume of 197052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

