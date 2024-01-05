Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 4.3%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 42,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 53,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$29.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.42 million for the quarter.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

