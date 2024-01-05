Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 130,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 116,503 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.69.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

