Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 1,650 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

