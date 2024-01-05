CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.90

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 25423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $885.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 198.12%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

