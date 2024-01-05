Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 150 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,335,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 5,257,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 2,397,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

