National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 61,448 shares.The stock last traded at $483.78 and had previously closed at $483.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.65 and a 200-day moving average of $453.41.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

