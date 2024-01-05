Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.36

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 85159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

