MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.23 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 122638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

MAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.69.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5539488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

