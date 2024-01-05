Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Cut by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

