Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

VNOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 154,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

