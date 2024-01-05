Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.30. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.59 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $303.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $305.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 19,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

