Cathay General Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CATY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

