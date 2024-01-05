FY2023 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reduced by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $30.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.91. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

CHTR stock opened at $375.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after acquiring an additional 180,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.