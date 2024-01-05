Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Microbix Biosystems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of C$54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.11. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.47.

About Microbix Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.