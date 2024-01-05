New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded by Wedbush to Underperform

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

