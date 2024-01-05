Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JFrog Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JFrog in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JFrog’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog
JFrog Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of FROG stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 198,797 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in JFrog by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JFrog by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,070. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.