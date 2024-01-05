Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JFrog Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JFrog in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JFrog’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 198,797 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in JFrog by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JFrog by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,587,070. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.