Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.